Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Short Interest Up 45.3% in June

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,866 shares of company stock worth $708,148. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 72,892 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 977,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 610,085 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 997.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.81. 904,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.