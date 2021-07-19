Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Sells $3,264,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $3,264,000.00.

CRSR stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after buying an additional 241,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.