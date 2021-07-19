Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Sells $3,264,000.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) COO Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $3,264,000.00.
CRSR stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
