Court Place Advisors LLC Purchases 180 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 5.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $223,388,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, hitting $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,842. The firm has a market cap of $247.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.39.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,118 shares of company stock worth $79,938,950. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

