Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.16.

NYSE PNC traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.84. 12,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,355. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.00. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.