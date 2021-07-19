Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 1,132 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $2,460,618. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,188. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

