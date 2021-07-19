Court Place Advisors LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.26. 354,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,356,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.