Craig Hallum Trims Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Target Price to $28.00

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 143.48% from the stock’s current price.

VYGVF has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Voyager Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Shares of VYGVF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $30.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.