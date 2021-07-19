Cream (CRM) Trading Down 20.3% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Cream has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $27,720.92 and $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,719.26 or 0.99916924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.01133490 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.00344058 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00434065 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006318 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00049197 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.