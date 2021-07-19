Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 847,000 shares. Approximately 52.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ CRTD traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 470,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59. Creatd has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

In other Creatd news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of Creatd stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $745,093.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,235,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

