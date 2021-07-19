Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Major Shareholder Blake Furlow Sells 124,400 Shares

Creative Learning Co. (OTCMKTS:CLCN) major shareholder Blake Furlow sold 124,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total value of $21,148.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:CLCN opened at $0.14 on Monday. Creative Learning Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Learning had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Creative Learning Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence.

