Credit Suisse AG Buys New Shares in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 81,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at $3,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $16.39 on Monday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DSEY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.