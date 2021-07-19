Credit Suisse AG Has $1.06 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 174,622 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000.

BATS:SMIN opened at $56.07 on Monday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46.

