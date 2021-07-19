Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,071 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,211 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

PFBC opened at $59.75 on Monday. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $899.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

