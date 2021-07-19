Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 39,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $249,420.00. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

