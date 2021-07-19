Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.89 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Credit Suisse Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

NYSE:CS opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

