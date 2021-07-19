Crosslink Capital Inc. Acquires 1,660 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Eargo accounts for 0.7% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned about 0.20% of Eargo worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $1,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. Analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,288 shares of company stock valued at $49,536,704 in the last three months.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

