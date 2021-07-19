Crosslink Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. SMART Global comprises 5.3% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $29,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $253,189,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

