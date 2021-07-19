CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton Sells 1,785 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $250.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,605. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

