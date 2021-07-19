Crown Castle International (CCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Crown Castle International to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $203.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $203.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.