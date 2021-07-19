Crown Castle International (CCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CCI opened at $203.11 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $203.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

