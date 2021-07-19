Crown Hits One Day Volume of $197.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $197.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,828.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.15 or 0.01356359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.64 or 0.00388077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00087698 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003679 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 128.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,642,790 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars.

