Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

CCK stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,286. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

