Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy Buys 1,374 Shares

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy bought 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $11,637.78.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, David Portnoy bought 1,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $8,460.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, David Portnoy bought 1,657 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $14,415.90.

On Tuesday, April 20th, David Portnoy bought 11,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00.

CCEL stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a market cap of $74.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

