Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $243,703.21 and approximately $300.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.