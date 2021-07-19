CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.0 days.
OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $$64.50 during trading hours on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
