CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 511.0 days.

OTCMKTS CEVMF remained flat at $$64.50 during trading hours on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.25.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

