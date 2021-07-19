Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 91,810 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 601.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,810 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $15,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $8.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.93. 4,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,335. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.06 and a 1-year high of $192.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

