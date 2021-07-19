Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $17.92 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 105.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,050 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of The Hershey worth $17,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,919. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.74. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $133.91 and a 52 week high of $180.58.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,399,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.