Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 438.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 437,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 356,057 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,421 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $89.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

