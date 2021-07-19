Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 164,824 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 332.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 164,824 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. CX Institutional increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TE Connectivity by 20.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TEL traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.