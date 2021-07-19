Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Duquesne Family Office LLC

Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 2.2% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cummins worth $84,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,223.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,325.1% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $6.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.68. 6,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.16 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

