CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVAC. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.80.

Shares of CVAC stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth $13,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth $11,861,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth $10,061,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

