Cushing Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 10,334 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,856. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 3.52. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

