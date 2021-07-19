Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 124,642 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,642 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.47% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,549 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

