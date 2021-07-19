CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $13.08. CVR Energy shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 5,562 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.94.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,181,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,375,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CVR Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

