CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 101.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,855 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $81.72 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,201 shares of company stock worth $27,864,172. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

