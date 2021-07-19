CyberMiles One Day Trading Volume Reaches $812,905.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.69 million and $812,905.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.95 or 0.00370261 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,741.28 or 0.99886631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033058 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002283 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.