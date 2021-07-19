Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

CYTK stock traded up $9.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.50. 699,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,924. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,738 shares of company stock worth $1,532,543. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,282,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

