D1 Capital Partners L.P. Acquires New Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,928,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,126,000. L Brands comprises approximately 1.3% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 1.05% of L Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC raised their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.74.

Shares of LB opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $77.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

