D1 Capital Partners L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 69.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,967,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,999,530 shares during the quarter. Unity Software comprises about 2.9% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $397,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group increased its stake in Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,575,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,705,000 after buying an additional 1,113,783 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963,585 shares of company stock valued at $93,284,152 in the last 90 days.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Unity Software stock opened at $96.71 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

