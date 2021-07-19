Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.93 ($108.15).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €71.72 ($84.38) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. Daimler has a 12 month low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

