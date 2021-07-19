Dalton Investments LLC Acquires 7,800 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Dalton Investments LLC raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. 21Vianet Group comprises approximately 3.7% of Dalton Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,397. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. On average, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

