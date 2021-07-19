Dalton Investments LLC Sells 62,119 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Dalton Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,119 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises approximately 0.2% of Dalton Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after buying an additional 385,583 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.43. 376,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,943,878. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

