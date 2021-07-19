David E. Shaw Sells 63,061 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $4,292,562.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.56. The stock had a trading volume of 568,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,659. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -380.87 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.