Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires 107,600 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Incyte worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.16. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $334,515.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

