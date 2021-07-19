Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires 48,600 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 215.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.73.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $283.94. The stock had a trading volume of 26,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $298.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.43, a P/E/G ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

