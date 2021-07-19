Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires 69,800 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.13.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $5.00 on Monday, hitting $152.61. 43,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,222. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

