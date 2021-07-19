DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Tops $0.0064

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $26.67 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.40 or 0.00774568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,186,320,269 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

