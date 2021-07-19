Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $14.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.72 to $15.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

Shares of DECK traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $372.24. 4,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,104. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.41. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,212,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

