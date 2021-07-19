Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $58.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.81.

DAL stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

