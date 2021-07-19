Dendur Capital LP Invests $163,000 in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I accounts for 0.0% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FWAA. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAA opened at $11.01 on Monday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

